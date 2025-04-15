Stalemate in Gaza: Hamas Rejects Israeli Ceasefire Proposal
Mediator Egypt has proposed a new Israeli ceasefire agreement to Hamas, but it was rejected due to non-negotiable demands. Israel calls for disarmament and an end to hostilities. Talks in Cairo ended without progress, as Hamas insists on Israeli withdrawal and return of hostages.
In a bid to mediate a ceasefire, Egypt has introduced a new proposal from Israel to Hamas, according to Egyptian state-affiliated Al Qahera News TV. However, a senior Hamas official dismissed the proposal, citing at least two unacceptable conditions.
Sources disclosed that Egyptian mediators are awaiting Hamas' response. Nevertheless, senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri indicated that the militant group is unlikely to accept the terms, primarily because the proposal fails to address Hamas' stipulation for a complete cessation of hostilities by Israel.
The proposal marks the first instance of Israel demanding Hamas' disarmament as part of future negotiations—a condition Abu Zuhri categorically rejected, deeming it non-negotiable. The ongoing conflict appears to have reached an impasse, with recent talks in Cairo failing to yield substantial progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
