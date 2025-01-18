Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Caste Census amid Political Tensions

Rahul Gandhi meets Lalu Prasad Yadav, addressing political disputes in Patna. Critiques Bihar's caste census as 'fake', advocates for a true national census. Targets BJP and RSS, accusing them of undermining representation. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh rebuffs Gandhi's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 19:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Caste Census amid Political Tensions
Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi with Lalu Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav in Patna (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed a gathering at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' during his state visit.

During his speech, Gandhi sharply criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's caste census, labeling it a 'fake' exercise. He pushed for a comprehensive national caste census to reflect the nation's authentic demographic landscape, emphasizing that such a move would allow Congress to pave the way for changes in reservation policies and break the 50 percent reservation ceiling.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP, claiming they superficially granted representation to backward communities and Dalits while real power was consolidated with corporate giants and the RSS. He continued his critique against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, highlighting reported remarks that allegedly undermined India's independence day. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh dismissed Gandhi's assertions as hypocritical, citing past silence on similar demands when allied with the same groups now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025