Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Bihar's Caste Census amid Political Tensions

In a significant political move, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, met with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son, Tejashwi Yadav, in Patna, Bihar, on Saturday evening. Earlier in the day, Gandhi addressed a gathering at the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' during his state visit.

During his speech, Gandhi sharply criticized Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's caste census, labeling it a 'fake' exercise. He pushed for a comprehensive national caste census to reflect the nation's authentic demographic landscape, emphasizing that such a move would allow Congress to pave the way for changes in reservation policies and break the 50 percent reservation ceiling.

Gandhi also targeted the BJP, claiming they superficially granted representation to backward communities and Dalits while real power was consolidated with corporate giants and the RSS. He continued his critique against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, highlighting reported remarks that allegedly undermined India's independence day. Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh dismissed Gandhi's assertions as hypocritical, citing past silence on similar demands when allied with the same groups now under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)