The Growing Footprint of Shiv Sena Across India

The Shiv Sena is garnering attention as it expands beyond its traditional stronghold of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, party leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, noted significant new memberships from states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, reflecting the enduring influence of Bal Thackeray's ideology.

At an event held at the Shiv Sena's hub, Anand Ashram in Thane, a substantial number of people joined the party. Shinde stated that the Shiv Sena is not merely a state party but is evolving into a pan-national force, spreading Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts throughout the country. This is attributed to the party's governance over the past two and a half years.

Shiv Sena is also strategically aligning with the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections to consolidate Hindutva support. With polls scheduled for February 5, the BJP is striving to overthrow AAP's longstanding rule. The Shiv Sena emphasizes its dedication to the common man's welfare, distancing itself from the 'master-servant' political model.

(With inputs from agencies.)