Left Menu

The Growing Footprint of Shiv Sena Across India

Shiv Sena is expanding its influence beyond Maharashtra, attracting members from states like Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The party's people-centered policies under Eknath Shinde's leadership resonate with Bal Thackeray's ideology. Shiv Sena is actively supporting BJP candidates to prevent Hindutva vote division in the upcoming Delhi elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:04 IST
The Growing Footprint of Shiv Sena Across India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena is garnering attention as it expands beyond its traditional stronghold of Maharashtra. Eknath Shinde, party leader and Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, noted significant new memberships from states such as Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan, reflecting the enduring influence of Bal Thackeray's ideology.

At an event held at the Shiv Sena's hub, Anand Ashram in Thane, a substantial number of people joined the party. Shinde stated that the Shiv Sena is not merely a state party but is evolving into a pan-national force, spreading Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts throughout the country. This is attributed to the party's governance over the past two and a half years.

Shiv Sena is also strategically aligning with the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections to consolidate Hindutva support. With polls scheduled for February 5, the BJP is striving to overthrow AAP's longstanding rule. The Shiv Sena emphasizes its dedication to the common man's welfare, distancing itself from the 'master-servant' political model.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025