Kejriwal Promises Free Utilities for Delhi Tenants

In a political maneuver ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pledged to extend free electricity and water utilities to tenants if his party secures another term in office.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted the concerns of tenants who, despite benefiting from improved public services, have yet to receive free utilities—core components of AAP's welfare promises.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized the move as a recycled tactic to sway voters, accusing the AAP leader of failing to fulfill promises made in past campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)