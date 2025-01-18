Left Menu

Kejriwal Promises Free Utilities for Delhi Tenants

Arvind Kejriwal announced that AAP, if re-elected in Delhi, will extend free electricity and water benefits to tenants. Aimed to strengthen their voter base, the plan comes amid criticism from the Delhi Congress, labeling it as a recycled promise from previous campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 20:51 IST
Kejriwal Promises Free Utilities for Delhi Tenants
  • Country:
  • India

In a political maneuver ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal pledged to extend free electricity and water utilities to tenants if his party secures another term in office.

Speaking at a press conference, Kejriwal highlighted the concerns of tenants who, despite benefiting from improved public services, have yet to receive free utilities—core components of AAP's welfare promises.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav criticized the move as a recycled tactic to sway voters, accusing the AAP leader of failing to fulfill promises made in past campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025