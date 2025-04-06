Trinity Rodman's Dazzling Return and U.S. Victory Over Brazil
Trinity Rodman scored a spectacular goal against Brazil, securing victory for the U.S. in their friendly match and marking her return after an eight-month injury hiatus. Goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce debuted with a clean sheet, while Lindsey Heaps added a penalty goal, contributing to the U.S. team's strong form.
Trinity Rodman marked her return from an eight-month injury layoff with a sensational goal, leading the U.S. women's national team to a 2-0 victory over Brazil in a friendly match at SoFi Stadium.
Phallon Tullis-Joyce's debut was marked by a clean sheet, while captain Lindsey Heaps added a second-half penalty to seal the win. The match, part of a series of soccer events in Los Angeles, also highlighted the emerging talent within the team.
Rodman's cheeky goal celebration and Thompson's assist were key highlights as the team gears up for more challenges. The exciting performance reflects a promising future for the U.S. women's team.
