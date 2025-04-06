Brian Harman Leads Challenging Valero Texas Open

On a day marked by fierce gusts and challenging conditions, Brian Harman secured a commanding position at the Valero Texas Open. Despite 30 mph winds, Harman expertly navigated the final 13 holes without a bogey, clocking an even-par 72, and emerging with a three-shot lead.

This marks his first 54-hole lead since his triumphant win at the British Open two years ago. Challengers Andrew Novak and Tom Hoge are in pursuit, trailing by three and four shots, respectively, heading into the final round. Persistent winds made scoring difficult, as only six players broke par.

Harman's skillful short game proved pivotal, especially on the front nine's difficult stretch. His strategic play, coupled with well-placed putts, helped him maintain a crucial lead in a tournament where every stroke counts.

