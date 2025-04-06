Ram Navami: Bengal's Religious Festivity Turned Political Battlefront

In West Bengal, the traditional Ram Navami celebrations commenced with vibrant processions, devotional music, and tableaux depicting the Ramayana, captivating devotees. However, these religious festivities have also ignited a political confrontation, prompting a significant police presence to maintain order amid growing tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC.

The scale of involvement is unprecedented, with BJP-affiliated groups mobilizing millions across the state. The deployment of 4,000 to 5,000 police personnel in Kolkata alone signifies the state's priority on security, utilizing drones and CCTVs to monitor the celebrations closely.

The political climate is charged, with the BJP aiming to consolidate Hindu votes and the TMC accusing them of exploiting the event to incite unrest. This backdrop is further intensified by recent regional communal incidents and the approaching 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)