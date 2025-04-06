Left Menu

Ram Navami: Bengal's Religious Festivity Turned Political Battlefront

The Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal have become a focal point of political tension, with the BJP and TMC clashing over the event's perceived communalization. Despite increased security measures and vibrant festivities, both parties accuse each other of exploiting the religious event for political gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-04-2025 09:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 09:41 IST
Ram Navami: Bengal's Religious Festivity Turned Political Battlefront
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In West Bengal, the traditional Ram Navami celebrations commenced with vibrant processions, devotional music, and tableaux depicting the Ramayana, captivating devotees. However, these religious festivities have also ignited a political confrontation, prompting a significant police presence to maintain order amid growing tensions between the BJP and the ruling TMC.

The scale of involvement is unprecedented, with BJP-affiliated groups mobilizing millions across the state. The deployment of 4,000 to 5,000 police personnel in Kolkata alone signifies the state's priority on security, utilizing drones and CCTVs to monitor the celebrations closely.

The political climate is charged, with the BJP aiming to consolidate Hindu votes and the TMC accusing them of exploiting the event to incite unrest. This backdrop is further intensified by recent regional communal incidents and the approaching 2026 West Bengal assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025