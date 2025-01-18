Unmasking Cross-Border Terrorism: India's Stance on Pakistan
Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlights the ongoing issue of terrorism originating from Pakistan, acknowledging its detrimental effect on its own nation. He emphasizes the collective interest of the subcontinent in curbing such support and underlines India's strategy of balancing regional diplomatic and economic ties.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed address, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar labeled Pakistan as a unique case within India's neighborhood due to its continued support of cross-border terrorism, describing it as a 'cancer' affecting its own stability.
During a memorial lecture in Mumbai, Jaishankar reiterated the shared regional interest in Pakistan's decision to discontinue its backing of terrorism. He also discussed India's deep-rooted ties with Myanmar and Afghanistan and the differing stakes of proximate and distant nations in these regions.
Jaishankar highlighted India's economic growth as a unifying force, with the Gulf region emerging as a crucial partner. He addressed the Middle East conflict, stressing India's approach to counter-terrorism, minimization of civilian harm, humanitarian support, and advocating for a two-State solution in Palestine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jimmy Carter: Peacemaker and Provocateur in the Middle East
Standoff and Supporters: South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol Controversy
Escalating Protests: Students and Supporters Halt Railways in Patna, Demand Justice from BPSC
US Legislators Introduce COINS Act to Halt Investments Supporting CCP Agendas
Airline Suspensions Highlight Middle East Tensions