Left Menu

Unmasking Cross-Border Terrorism: India's Stance on Pakistan

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlights the ongoing issue of terrorism originating from Pakistan, acknowledging its detrimental effect on its own nation. He emphasizes the collective interest of the subcontinent in curbing such support and underlines India's strategy of balancing regional diplomatic and economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-01-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 21:47 IST
Unmasking Cross-Border Terrorism: India's Stance on Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed address, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar labeled Pakistan as a unique case within India's neighborhood due to its continued support of cross-border terrorism, describing it as a 'cancer' affecting its own stability.

During a memorial lecture in Mumbai, Jaishankar reiterated the shared regional interest in Pakistan's decision to discontinue its backing of terrorism. He also discussed India's deep-rooted ties with Myanmar and Afghanistan and the differing stakes of proximate and distant nations in these regions.

Jaishankar highlighted India's economic growth as a unifying force, with the Gulf region emerging as a crucial partner. He addressed the Middle East conflict, stressing India's approach to counter-terrorism, minimization of civilian harm, humanitarian support, and advocating for a two-State solution in Palestine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

Taiwan's Controversial Execution Sparks Debate on Death Penalty

 Taiwan
2
SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

SpaceX Starship Mission Ends in Disruption

 Global
3
Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

Day 6 Drama: Star Players Shine at Melbourne Park

 Australia
4
Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

Mining Giants Rio Tinto and Glencore Explore Potential Merger

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025