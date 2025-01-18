Unmasking Cross-Border Terrorism: India's Stance on Pakistan

In a pointed address, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar labeled Pakistan as a unique case within India's neighborhood due to its continued support of cross-border terrorism, describing it as a 'cancer' affecting its own stability.

During a memorial lecture in Mumbai, Jaishankar reiterated the shared regional interest in Pakistan's decision to discontinue its backing of terrorism. He also discussed India's deep-rooted ties with Myanmar and Afghanistan and the differing stakes of proximate and distant nations in these regions.

Jaishankar highlighted India's economic growth as a unifying force, with the Gulf region emerging as a crucial partner. He addressed the Middle East conflict, stressing India's approach to counter-terrorism, minimization of civilian harm, humanitarian support, and advocating for a two-State solution in Palestine.

