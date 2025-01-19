Left Menu

Trump to Visit California Wildfire Zone After Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit California following his inauguration, after wildfires killed 27 and destroyed thousands of structures. His visit comes amid criticism of state officials and controversial claims about water management and federal funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 01:23 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 01:23 IST
Trump to Visit California Wildfire Zone After Inauguration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to visit California next week following the devastating wildfires that claimed at least 27 lives and destroyed over 10,000 structures in areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena. His visit will occur after his inauguration.

Recently, the President-elect criticized California's wildfire response and will travel to the affected areas after taking office, arguing that his presence as President is more appropriate. Governor Gavin Newsom previously invited Trump, emphasizing not politicizing the tragedy.

The wildfires, fueled by strong winds, prompted evacuations, with damage costs potentially reaching up to $45 billion. Trump criticized officials for alleged incompetence and budget issues, with the situation leaving many evacuees in housing uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

Ortega's New Volunteer Force: Institutionalizing Allegiance

 Global
2
Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

Thrilling Contests Light Up Day Seven at the Australian Open

 Australia
3
Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene Case

Justice Department Exposes Failures in Louisiana State Police: Ronald Greene...

 Global
4
Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

Ukrainian Drone Strikes Ignite Controversy in Russia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New model sheds light on protecting privacy amid rapid advances in AI

Building AI models that make optimal decisions, not just predictions

Building safer digital spaces: Harnessing AI to detect, prevent, and mitigate cyber abuse

Early detection, better outcomes: The AI breakthrough in heart disease prevention

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025