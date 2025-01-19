Trump to Visit California Wildfire Zone After Inauguration
President-elect Donald Trump plans to visit California following his inauguration, after wildfires killed 27 and destroyed thousands of structures. His visit comes amid criticism of state officials and controversial claims about water management and federal funding.
President-elect Donald Trump announced plans to visit California next week following the devastating wildfires that claimed at least 27 lives and destroyed over 10,000 structures in areas such as Pacific Palisades and Altadena. His visit will occur after his inauguration.
Recently, the President-elect criticized California's wildfire response and will travel to the affected areas after taking office, arguing that his presence as President is more appropriate. Governor Gavin Newsom previously invited Trump, emphasizing not politicizing the tragedy.
The wildfires, fueled by strong winds, prompted evacuations, with damage costs potentially reaching up to $45 billion. Trump criticized officials for alleged incompetence and budget issues, with the situation leaving many evacuees in housing uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
