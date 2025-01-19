Left Menu

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Day of Speeches and Sensational Support

President-elect Donald Trump will host a rally in Washington, D.C., marking his return four years after losing the presidency to Joe Biden. The event highlights his controversial plans for his second term and features speeches from allies, with notable performances by artists. Security is heightened for his upcoming inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 16:32 IST
President-elect Donald Trump will stage a campaign-style rally in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, celebrating his political comeback four years after losing the White House to Joe Biden. The 'Make America Great Again Victory Rally' is set for 3 p.m. ET at the Capital One Arena.

The event marks Trump's first major Washington appearance since his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, in a failed bid to overturn his election loss. Trump has hinted he may pardon many of those charged. Sunday's rally, preceding his Monday inauguration, may provide insight into his second-term agenda amid foreign policy concerns.

Elon Musk, a major campaign supporter, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and several conservative figures will speak at the rally. Performances by Kid Rock, The Village People, and others are planned. This contrasts Biden's final official trip as president to South Carolina to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Security is tight with 25,000 personnel ready for Monday's inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

