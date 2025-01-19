Revitalizing the CPI(M): 24th Party Congress Set to Energize India's Left

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is preparing for a significant milestone as it gears up for its 24th Party Congress in Madurai, Tamil Nadu this April. According to the party's interim co-ordinator, Prakash Karat, the main focus will be on strengthening the party and increasing its mass influence.

The Congress also aims to elect a new general secretary, a pivotal leadership position within the party. Karat highlights the importance of expanding the CPI(M)'s reach, noting that the Left's growth has stagnated in recent years.

Despite setbacks, including the recent loss of its general secretary, the CPI(M) remains determined to unify various Left factions and present a robust opposition to the ruling BJP. The event will see discussions on implementing alternative policies and revitalizing the Left's national presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)