Trump's Bold Move: Cartels as Terrorists

In a decisive early action, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump aims to label drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations through an executive order. This initiative, reported by Punchbowl News, marks a significant policy shift in addressing drug-related issues.

Stephen Miller, Trump's chief domestic policy adviser, informed Republican leaders in both the House of Representatives and the Senate about the forthcoming executive orders. These discussions highlight the new administration's firm stance on national security and drug enforcement policies.

The designation of drug cartels as terrorist organizations could have sweeping implications for U.S. domestic and foreign policy, potentially opening the door to stricter measures and international cooperation in combatting drug trafficking and related crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)