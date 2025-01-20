Left Menu

Trump Talks Stimulate Massive Apple Investment

President-elect Donald Trump announced a massive investment by Apple in the United States following discussions with CEO Tim Cook. Trump cited the investment as a result of his election victory, speaking at a rally just before his inauguration.

Updated: 20-01-2025 04:04 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding significant investment plans.

Trump claimed that Apple plans to undertake a massive investment within the U.S., attributing this decision to the victory of his election campaign.

He shared these details at a rally before his official inauguration ceremony on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

