Trump Talks Stimulate Massive Apple Investment
President-elect Donald Trump announced a massive investment by Apple in the United States following discussions with CEO Tim Cook. Trump cited the investment as a result of his election victory, speaking at a rally just before his inauguration.
President-elect Donald Trump revealed on Sunday that he had a conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook regarding significant investment plans.
Trump claimed that Apple plans to undertake a massive investment within the U.S., attributing this decision to the victory of his election campaign.
He shared these details at a rally before his official inauguration ceremony on Monday.
