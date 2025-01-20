Left Menu

Trump Steps In to Save TikTok: Restoring Access and Easing Tensions

TikTok began restoring services in the U.S. after President-elect Donald Trump announced efforts to revive the app. Trump seeks a joint venture to secure national security and offer legal clarity. Tensions linger as U.S.-China relations play into the app's future presence in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 04:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 04:31 IST
Trump Steps In to Save TikTok: Restoring Access and Easing Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

TikTok has started restoring its services in the United States, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump's announcement that he will revive the app as part of his return to power. Speaking at a rally on Sunday, Trump declared, "Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it."

The president-elect outlined plans for a joint venture to ensure access to the app, which is popular with 170 million Americans, and to protect national security. TikTok acknowledged Trump's efforts in a message to users, attributing the restoration to his clarity and assurances given to service providers.

This situation comes at a tense time in U.S.-China relations. Trump has expressed intentions to impose tariffs on China, although he has indicated a desire for more direct communication with China's leadership. The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the U.S. for allegedly using state power to suppress TikTok.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unequal Roots: Exploring Inequality and Reform in Sub-Saharan Africa

Turkiye’s Circular Economy Shift: A Path to Sustainable Growth and EU Alignment

Revolutionizing Data Collection: Armenia’s First Digital Pre-Census Sampling Frame

Clean Energy Manufacturing: Eastern Europe’s Path to Net-Zero Leadership

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025