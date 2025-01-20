Trump Steps In to Save TikTok: Restoring Access and Easing Tensions

TikTok has started restoring its services in the United States, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump's announcement that he will revive the app as part of his return to power. Speaking at a rally on Sunday, Trump declared, "Frankly, we have no choice. We have to save it."

The president-elect outlined plans for a joint venture to ensure access to the app, which is popular with 170 million Americans, and to protect national security. TikTok acknowledged Trump's efforts in a message to users, attributing the restoration to his clarity and assurances given to service providers.

This situation comes at a tense time in U.S.-China relations. Trump has expressed intentions to impose tariffs on China, although he has indicated a desire for more direct communication with China's leadership. The Chinese Embassy in Washington criticized the U.S. for allegedly using state power to suppress TikTok.

