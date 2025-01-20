Market Jitters as Trump Prepares for Second Term

As Donald Trump prepares to take office for his second term, global markets are on edge. His unpredictable nature and potential policy shifts are stirring concerns among investors. The inauguration, set for noon Eastern Time, occurs amid economic uncertainties and a cautious market atmosphere.

The performance of the dollar, which has recently hit multiyear highs, is under scrutiny. Investors are keenly observing whether Trump's approach may lead to a weakening of the currency. Meanwhile, doubts persist about the impact of tariffs on the dollar's strength. The Asian markets reflected this caution with a dip in the greenback.

Trump's policy pronouncements, including nearly 100 expected executive orders and tough rhetoric on immigration, are seen as drivers of potential market volatility. Additionally, his recent ventures into the digital token realm, including a controversial launch, have complicated market expectations, with Bitcoin showing mixed responses.

