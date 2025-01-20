NCC Cadets: Shaping the Vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the NCC camp in Delhi emphasized cadets' role in realizing PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision by 2047. A total of 2,361 cadets participated, with Singh highlighting the unity and leadership ingrained by the NCC in youth for India's future development.
- Country:
- India
During a visit to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged cadets to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Singh, also an ex-NCC cadet, sees cadets as a reflection of India's future potential.
Addressing over 2,361 cadets from across the nation, including 917 girls, Singh praised their unity and discipline. The camp, which began on December 30, culminated with the Prime Minister's rally on January 27, emphasizing the role of cadets in the nation's holistic development.
The Defence Minister recounted his own NCC days and encouraged cadets to emerge as leaders, fostering qualities of leadership and discipline. Alongside other dignitaries, he celebrated the cadets' contributions, awarding exemplary performers during the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Call for Global Expertise to Transform ICAR Leadership
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates, takes ride in Namo Bharat train on RRTS corridor from Sahibabad in Ghaziabad to New Ashok Nagar in Delhi.
Legacy of Leadership: The Complex Life of Costas Simitis
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Costas Simitis
Austria's Political Crossroads: Conservatives Seek New Leadership Amid Coalition Collapse