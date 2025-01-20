NCC Cadets: Shaping the Vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

During a visit to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp in Delhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh urged cadets to contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. Singh, also an ex-NCC cadet, sees cadets as a reflection of India's future potential.

Addressing over 2,361 cadets from across the nation, including 917 girls, Singh praised their unity and discipline. The camp, which began on December 30, culminated with the Prime Minister's rally on January 27, emphasizing the role of cadets in the nation's holistic development.

The Defence Minister recounted his own NCC days and encouraged cadets to emerge as leaders, fostering qualities of leadership and discipline. Alongside other dignitaries, he celebrated the cadets' contributions, awarding exemplary performers during the event.

