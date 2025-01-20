YS Sharmila Hits Out at Amit Shah's 'Crocodile Tears' Over Andhra’s Woes

YS Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, has launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. She accused him of feigning concern over the state's condition while having used the state government for political leverage from 2019 to 2024.

Sharmila alleged that Shah's interests in Andhra Pradesh arise post facto, having utilized Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a 'rubber stamp' to further NDA's interests without rectifying promises under the Andhra Reorganisation Act of 2014. She highlighted the continued alignment of YSRCP with BJP, supporting its every parliamentary bill.

Pointing fingers at both Shah and the YSRCP, Sharmila questioned their mutual responsibility for the state's alleged misgovernance. She criticized Shah for offering false assurances of financial aid for restoration and demanded investigations into past governance lapses.

(With inputs from agencies.)