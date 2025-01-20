Biden's Last Act of Clemency: Preemptive Pardons and a Stand Against Political Retaliation
In his final hours as President, Joe Biden issued preemptive pardons to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Gen. Mark Milley, and members of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack to protect them from political retribution by the incoming Trump administration. These extraordinary pardons aim to shield public servants from unjust persecution.
In a bold final move, President Joe Biden has issued preemptive pardons to key figures, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and retired Gen. Mark Milley, along with members of the January 6 committee. The decision aims to protect them from potential political retaliation by the incoming Trump administration.
Biden's unprecedented use of clemency powers comes as Donald Trump prepares to reclaim office, featuring a cabinet keen on punishing those who investigated his actions post-2020 election. The pardons serve as a safeguard, ensuring that dedicated public servants are not unjustly targeted.
The outgoing President emphasized that these pardons do not imply wrongdoing. His actions highlight his commitment to justice and institutional stability, setting a record for both individual pardons and commutations during his presidency, ahead of a controversial Trump return.
