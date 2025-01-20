Trump's Triumphal Return Sparks New Era
Donald Trump is set to return to the U.S. presidency, promising extensive executive actions and a revolution of common sense. With major changes planned in governance, Trump also intends to revive TikTok and bring transformative policies on immigration, energy, and more from Day One.
Donald Trump will be sworn in as U.S. president on Monday, marking his return to power with promises of significant policy shifts.
He plans to implement over 100 executive orders addressing energy, immigration, and more, aiming for immediate impact in reshaping U.S. governance.
Additionally, TikTok will resume U.S. services after Trump's intervention, highlighting his intent to safeguard apps used by millions of Americans.
