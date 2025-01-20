Left Menu

Trump's Triumphal Return Sparks New Era

Donald Trump is set to return to the U.S. presidency, promising extensive executive actions and a revolution of common sense. With major changes planned in governance, Trump also intends to revive TikTok and bring transformative policies on immigration, energy, and more from Day One.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:32 IST
Trump

Donald Trump will be sworn in as U.S. president on Monday, marking his return to power with promises of significant policy shifts.

He plans to implement over 100 executive orders addressing energy, immigration, and more, aiming for immediate impact in reshaping U.S. governance.

Additionally, TikTok will resume U.S. services after Trump's intervention, highlighting his intent to safeguard apps used by millions of Americans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

