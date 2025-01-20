Left Menu

Biden Pre-Empts Trump's Return with Controversial Pardons

President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for individuals targeted by Donald Trump, including Liz Cheney and Mark Milley, as Trump prepares to resume the presidency. The pardons aim to shield public servants linked to the January 6th Capitol incident from potential politically-driven prosecution and retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 18:47 IST
In a surprising move, President Joe Biden announced pre-emptive pardons on Monday for individuals targeted by Republican successor Donald Trump, including figures like former lawmaker Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The pardons aim to protect those associated with the investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots from future prosecution.

Trump, who is set to return to office later in the day, has repeatedly expressed a desire to legally pursue perceived adversaries since his recent election victory. In his statement, Biden emphasized the dedication and service of the pardoned individuals, warning against unjust prosecutorial actions without directly referencing Trump.

The political landscape remains tense as Trump's allies, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticize Biden's pardons, interpreting them as an admission of guilt. Meanwhile, Biden lauds the pardoned public servants as defenders of democracy, maintaining optimism in the strength of legal institutions.

