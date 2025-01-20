Biden Pre-Empts Trump's Return with Controversial Pardons

In a surprising move, President Joe Biden announced pre-emptive pardons on Monday for individuals targeted by Republican successor Donald Trump, including figures like former lawmaker Liz Cheney, Mark Milley, and Dr. Anthony Fauci. The pardons aim to protect those associated with the investigation into the January 6th Capitol riots from future prosecution.

Trump, who is set to return to office later in the day, has repeatedly expressed a desire to legally pursue perceived adversaries since his recent election victory. In his statement, Biden emphasized the dedication and service of the pardoned individuals, warning against unjust prosecutorial actions without directly referencing Trump.

The political landscape remains tense as Trump's allies, including Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, criticize Biden's pardons, interpreting them as an admission of guilt. Meanwhile, Biden lauds the pardoned public servants as defenders of democracy, maintaining optimism in the strength of legal institutions.

