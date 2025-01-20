Kejriwal's Vision for Delhi: Empowering Youth and Securing Free Services

Left Menu

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), prioritizes employment for youth and maintaining free services if elected in the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls. Promising a wealth of benefits, Kejriwal warns voters against the BJP's threats to key programs. AAP aims for a third consecutive term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the driving force of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has declared employment for youth as his primary focus in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal emphasized the achievements of his administration, which include free electricity, water, and quality healthcare, while speaking to the public in Vishwas Nagar.

Kejriwal urged the citizens of Delhi to retain their faith in AAP to avoid the rollback of beneficial schemes under a potential BJP rule. He highlighted new commitments like the 'Mahila Samman Yojana' and 'Sanjeevani Yojana', promising financial assistance for women and healthcare for seniors.

Accompanied by AAP candidate Deepak Singhla, Kejriwal criticized the BJP for failing to improve Delhi in the past decade. With a prior victory in 62 of 70 seats in 2020, AAP is optimistic about securing a third term as the elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

