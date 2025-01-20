Left Menu

Biden's Pre-Emptive Pardons Shield Trump Targets

President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for individuals targeted by Donald Trump, aiming to shield them from anticipated retaliations. The pardons cover former lawmaker Liz Cheney, ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and former White House health advisor Anthony Fauci, among others involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigation.

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons on Monday aimed at shielding individuals targeted by Donald Trump, amid fears of retaliatory actions.

The pardon list includes notable names such as former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and former White House health advisor Anthony Fauci.

The decision was prompted by the upcoming return of Trump to the presidency, with Biden emphasizing the unjust threats public servants faced in fulfilling their democratic duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

