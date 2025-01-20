Biden's Pre-Emptive Pardons Shield Trump Targets
President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons for individuals targeted by Donald Trump, aiming to shield them from anticipated retaliations. The pardons cover former lawmaker Liz Cheney, ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and former White House health advisor Anthony Fauci, among others involved in the January 6 Capitol riot investigation.
