Biden's Pre-Emptive Pardons Shield Trump Targets

In a significant political move, President Joe Biden issued pre-emptive pardons on Monday aimed at shielding individuals targeted by Donald Trump, amid fears of retaliatory actions.

The pardon list includes notable names such as former Republican lawmaker Liz Cheney, ex-Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, and former White House health advisor Anthony Fauci.

The decision was prompted by the upcoming return of Trump to the presidency, with Biden emphasizing the unjust threats public servants faced in fulfilling their democratic duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)