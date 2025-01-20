Left Menu

Triumphant Return: Trump's Second Chance at the Presidency

Donald Trump will be inaugurated for a second term as U.S. president, marking a turbulent era of executive action focusing on immigration and border security. Trump, having survived numerous legal and political challenges, pledges to restore America's traditional values while facing substantial opposition and scrutiny both domestically and internationally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 20:39 IST
Donald Trump will be sworn in as the U.S. president on Monday, marking the start of a controversial new term characterized by a focus on immigration and executive power. Trump's administration plans to sign a series of executive actions targeting border security as his top priority.

Before taking office, Trump outlined bold steps including declaring a national emergency at the southern border and reinstating policies forcing asylum seekers to remain in Mexico. This return comes after surviving two impeachments and other political challenges.

Under heavy security, the inauguration ceremony will mark Trump's comeback, who enjoys strong Republican control of Congress. On his first day, Trump plans actions to repeal federal diversity initiatives and restore the federal death penalty.

