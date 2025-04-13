Left Menu

Trump's Robust Health Highlights Oldest U.S. Presidency

White House physician Captain Sean Barbella reports that U.S. President Donald Trump is in excellent health following a routine physical. At 78, Trump is the oldest person to hold the presidency. The report confirms his cognitive and physical fitness to perform his presidential duties effectively.

Updated: 13-04-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 19:45 IST
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has been declared in excellent health following a recent routine physical, according to a report released by White House physician Captain Sean Barbella on Sunday.

At 78, Trump is the oldest individual to have assumed the U.S. presidency, returning to office in January. The health update is the most comprehensive since his return.

The report assures that President Trump is cognitively and physically fit, affirming his ability to fulfill the responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

