Trump's Robust Health Highlights Oldest U.S. Presidency

President Donald Trump has been declared in excellent health following a recent routine physical, according to a report released by White House physician Captain Sean Barbella on Sunday.

At 78, Trump is the oldest individual to have assumed the U.S. presidency, returning to office in January. The health update is the most comprehensive since his return.

The report assures that President Trump is cognitively and physically fit, affirming his ability to fulfill the responsibilities as Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.

(With inputs from agencies.)