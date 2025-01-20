Left Menu

Veteran BJP Leader Shamsher Singh Manhas Passes Away

Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas passed away at the age of 65 after a prolonged illness. He was a prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir politics, serving as the J-K BJP president and representing the region in the Rajya Sabha. His death is a significant loss to the party.

Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2025 21:36 IST
Senior BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member Shamsher Singh Manhas has passed away at his residence in Jammu following a prolonged illness, party colleagues confirmed on Monday.

Manhas, aged 65, is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, expressed deep sorrow over his passing, acknowledging Manhas's dedication to public welfare.

BJP's national executive member Ravinder Raina explained that Manhas, who served as the Jammu and Kashmir BJP president from 2009 to 2012, was regarded as a foundational figure in the party. National General Secretary Tarun Chugh described his demise as a 'significant loss' to the BJP.

