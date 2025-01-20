Nepal's Diplomatic Strategy: Friends Without Foes
Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli highlighted Nepal's inclusive foreign policy approach of having 'no enemies and all friends' to parliamentarians. Emphasizing mutual benefit and co-existence, Oli stressed the importance of maintaining national interests and interacting transparently with neighboring countries while adhering to international charters.
Addressing a parliamentarian dialogue on foreign policy, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli outlined Nepal's commitment to a diplomatic approach guided by the principle of 'no enemies, all friends'.
He emphasized the country's dedication to sovereignty, dignity, and territorial integrity, fostering relationships rooted in mutual benefits and co-existence.
Oli underscored the importance of transparent communication with neighboring countries and maintaining a balanced geopolitical stance, stressing that Nepal's priorities lay in economic, cultural, and diplomatic spheres.
