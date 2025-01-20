Left Menu

Expectations from Trump: Ukraine's Call for Global Leadership

As Donald Trump prepares for his inauguration as the 47th US President, Ukrainian officials express hope for his leadership in resolving humanitarian issues and ending the Russia-Ukraine war through 'just peace.' Various international figures voiced concerns over the continued conflict, urging global cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:06 IST
Expectations from Trump: Ukraine's Call for Global Leadership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With Donald Trump's inauguration approaching, Ukrainian officials are looking to the 47th US President for leadership on humanitarian and global issues.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President, emphasized the significance of Trump's potential influence in ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through a strategy of 'just peace'.

The conflict, which began in February 2022, has resulted in significant casualties and suffering, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution. Trump's policies in his second term may focus on this long-standing conflict.

Yermak stated this during a media briefing, stressing the global impact of resolving this war and noting international diplomatic engagements that include discussions between Ukrainian and South African leaders.

During the interaction, human rights concerns were raised about displaced Ukrainian children, underscoring the conflict's humanitarian toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025