Expectations from Trump: Ukraine's Call for Global Leadership

With Donald Trump's inauguration approaching, Ukrainian officials are looking to the 47th US President for leadership on humanitarian and global issues.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's Head of the Office of the President, emphasized the significance of Trump's potential influence in ending the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war through a strategy of 'just peace'.

The conflict, which began in February 2022, has resulted in significant casualties and suffering, highlighting the urgent need for a resolution. Trump's policies in his second term may focus on this long-standing conflict.

Yermak stated this during a media briefing, stressing the global impact of resolving this war and noting international diplomatic engagements that include discussions between Ukrainian and South African leaders.

During the interaction, human rights concerns were raised about displaced Ukrainian children, underscoring the conflict's humanitarian toll.

(With inputs from agencies.)