Rohini Election Race Heats Up: AAP vs BJP in Fierce Battle
As the Rohini Assembly elections approach, Pradeep Mittal of the Aam Aadmi Party takes a stand against the Bharatiya Janata Party, expressing concerns over crime and stressing the public's desire for change. Meanwhile, BJP leaders emphasize their plans for the capital, focusing on national security issues.
In a fiery political skirmish ahead of Rohini's assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Pradeep Mittal publicly criticized the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over rising crime rates, campaigning on a platform of change spearheaded by Arvind Kejriwal's bid for a fourth term as Delhi Chief Minister.
Mittal underscored security woes, highlighting rampant incidents of chain and mobile snatching, and even bomb threats, demonstrating the grave issues plaguing the constituency. He voiced confidence in AAP's victory, predicting an overwhelming mandate from voters seeking drastic transformations in city governance.
In response, BJP's Vijender Gupta touted the party's expansive policies in Delhi, emphasizing promises made in their manifesto. Simultaneously, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri alleged involvement of AAP in facilitating identification cards for Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants, proposing detention centers as part of their immediate governance agenda.
