Trump's Second Term: A Political Resurgence

Donald Trump is inaugurated for a turbulent second term as U.S. president, with pledges to challenge executive power, deport millions, and shift U.S. global roles. His return marks a comeback despite past controversies, showcasing his influence over politics, international relations, and government structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:35 IST
Donald Trump entered his second term as U.S. president amid heightened security, reaffirming his position as a political disruptor. In the U.S. Capitol, he vowed to push the limits of executive authority and reshape America's role globally, promising immediate executive actions on immigration and border security.

The inauguration occurred inside due to the cold, a symbolic shift from the chaos witnessed four years earlier. Trump's first day in office is set to include a national emergency declaration at the southern border and plans to end birthright citizenship, sparking potential legal challenges. This signals a return to his previous focus on immigration and domestic policy changes.

His reinstatement as president after major political turbulence, including impeachment trials and election-related scandals, showcases his enduring influence and the polarizing nature of his governance. With Republican support in Congress, Trump aims to overhaul government structures and international policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

