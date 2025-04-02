Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Border Security Relaxation for Energy Park

In a fiery session of the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh leveled serious accusations against the central government, claiming it compromised national border security to benefit an energy project linked to the conglomerate Adani near the Pakistan border in Gujarat.

Singh cited the government's responsibility for managing 50 kilometers of international border zones, accusing it of deflecting blame onto state governments for illegal immigration issues. He also raised concerns over how the government purportedly aided high-profile financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

The session, centered on discussing the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, saw various political figures debating over stringent measures to handle supposed illegal immigrant issues, the role of immigration officers, and the alleged misuse of resources by undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)