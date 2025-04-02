Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Border Security Relaxation for Energy Park

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh accused the Centre of compromising national security by relaxing border norms to aid Adani's energy project near Pakistan. He criticized the government's handling of illegal immigration and financial fugitives. Members debated the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025 in the Rajya Sabha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:15 IST
Sanjay Singh
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery session of the Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh leveled serious accusations against the central government, claiming it compromised national border security to benefit an energy project linked to the conglomerate Adani near the Pakistan border in Gujarat.

Singh cited the government's responsibility for managing 50 kilometers of international border zones, accusing it of deflecting blame onto state governments for illegal immigration issues. He also raised concerns over how the government purportedly aided high-profile financial fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.

The session, centered on discussing the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, saw various political figures debating over stringent measures to handle supposed illegal immigrant issues, the role of immigration officers, and the alleged misuse of resources by undocumented immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

