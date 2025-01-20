Left Menu

Caroline Pham Tapped as Acting Chair of CFTC

Caroline Pham has been chosen by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to serve as the acting chair of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This decision was reported by Bloomberg News, citing insiders familiar with the selection process. Pham is a Republican official within the commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:38 IST
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has appointed a key figure to lead the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, a vital agency overseeing derivatives markets. Republican official Caroline Pham is set to become the acting chair, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.

The appointment is seen as a significant move as the Trump administration begins its transition, with Pham's Republican background aligning with the new political leadership. Bloomberg's report highlights her existing role within the commission, suggesting a seamless shift into her new responsibilities.

This decision underscores the incoming administration's focus on shaping financial regulatory bodies during the transition period, potentially signaling further financial oversight shifts under Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

