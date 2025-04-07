Republican Rift: Struggle Over Trump's Tax Cuts and Spending Reductions

Top Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are advancing President Donald Trump's tax cut plans this week, despite internal discord over insufficient spending cuts in the Senate's budget resolution.

Though the party largely supports extending Trump's 2017 tax cuts and boosting military and immigration spending, a rift persists on financing these measures. Deficit concerns loom as analysts predict a $5.7 trillion debt increase without drastic $2 trillion spending cuts, impacting programs like Medicaid.

Tensions rise further with last week's stock market turmoil following Trump's tariff decisions, stirring recession fears. Amidst concerns, House Republicans question the Senate's commitment to spending cuts and borrowing limits, calling for significant program protection in upcoming resolutions.

