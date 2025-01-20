BJP vs AAP: Election Rivalry Intensifies Over Code Violation Claims

BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint accusing his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint claims Kejriwal distributed chairs to residents' welfare associations to sway voters ahead of the February 5 New Delhi elections.

The complaint, filed by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh, alleges that the act constitutes a cognizable offense under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. It also claims to have video evidence of a man distributing chairs on Kejriwal's behalf.

AAP rejected the allegations as baseless, stating that BJP is resorting to smear campaigns instead of providing a clear vision for Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP has lodged multiple complaints accusing Verma of similar violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)