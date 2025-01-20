BJP vs AAP: Election Rivalry Intensifies Over Code Violation Claims
Parvesh Verma of BJP has alleged that AAP's Arvind Kejriwal violated the Model Code of Conduct by distributing chairs to RWAs in New Delhi ahead of elections. AAP dismissed the charge, accusing BJP of running a smear campaign. Complaints of voter influence from both parties abound.
- Country:
- India
BJP candidate Parvesh Verma has filed a complaint accusing his AAP rival, Arvind Kejriwal, of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The complaint claims Kejriwal distributed chairs to residents' welfare associations to sway voters ahead of the February 5 New Delhi elections.
The complaint, filed by Verma's election agent Sandeep Singh, alleges that the act constitutes a cognizable offense under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Corruption Act. It also claims to have video evidence of a man distributing chairs on Kejriwal's behalf.
AAP rejected the allegations as baseless, stating that BJP is resorting to smear campaigns instead of providing a clear vision for Delhi. Meanwhile, AAP has lodged multiple complaints accusing Verma of similar violations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infrastructure Politics: Kejriwal's Take on Modi's New Delhi Milestones
Projects launched by PM joint venture between Delhi govt, Centre; reflects AAP's commitment to city's development: Kejriwal.
Want to ask PM Modi to speak on unfulfilled promises he made to people in Delhi villages during 2019 polls: AAP chief Kejriwal.
AAP chief Kejriwal says BJP seeking votes for Delhi Assembly polls by abusing him.
Congress' Abhishek Dutt Accuses Kejriwal of Delh's 'Biggest Scam'