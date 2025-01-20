Left Menu

Zelenskiy Anticipates Strong Ties with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration, expressing eagerness for cooperative relations. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's decisive nature and his 'peace through strength' policy as opportunities to bolster American leadership and secure lasting peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:13 IST
Zelenskiy Anticipates Strong Ties with Trump

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the U.S. President. He emphasized the potential for active collaboration between the two nations.

Zelenskiy praised Trump's decisive nature and his announced 'peace through strength' policy, viewing these as pivotal in reinforcing American leadership globally.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that such policies will lead to achieving a durable and fair peace, a primary goal for his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025