Zelenskiy Anticipates Strong Ties with Trump

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the U.S. President. He emphasized the potential for active collaboration between the two nations.

Zelenskiy praised Trump's decisive nature and his announced 'peace through strength' policy, viewing these as pivotal in reinforcing American leadership globally.

The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that such policies will lead to achieving a durable and fair peace, a primary goal for his administration.

