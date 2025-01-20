Zelenskiy Anticipates Strong Ties with Trump
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration, expressing eagerness for cooperative relations. Zelenskiy highlighted Trump's decisive nature and his 'peace through strength' policy as opportunities to bolster American leadership and secure lasting peace.
On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the U.S. President. He emphasized the potential for active collaboration between the two nations.
Zelenskiy praised Trump's decisive nature and his announced 'peace through strength' policy, viewing these as pivotal in reinforcing American leadership globally.
The Ukrainian leader expressed hope that such policies will lead to achieving a durable and fair peace, a primary goal for his administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
