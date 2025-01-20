Left Menu

Donald Trump's Historic Return: Sworn in as 47th US President

Donald Trump has been inaugurated as the 47th US president, marking his return for a second term. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him and expressed eagerness to work together. Trump's second term began with a victory over rival Kamala Harris, in a momentous political comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 23:19 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 23:19 IST
Donald Trump has made a historic return to power, being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, achieving what many are calling the most significant comeback in US political history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Trump and expressed his eagerness to collaborate for the benefit of both nations and the global future.

In the November 5 presidential election, Trump secured a victory over Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The inauguration ceremony on Monday was attended by prominent figures including First Lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka, and industry leaders like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Tim Cook.

JD Vance took oath as vice-president, alongside the new president. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present as Prime Minister Modi's special envoy, underscoring India's focus on strengthening ties with the US under Trump's leadership. Trump's administration aims to prioritize America once again over global interests as highlighted in his inaugural speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)

