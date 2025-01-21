Global Leaders React to Trump’s Inauguration: A Renewed Diplomatic Era
International leaders express reactions to Donald Trump being sworn in as President of the United States. They emphasize the need for strengthened alliances and cooperation to tackle global challenges, focusing on shared prosperity and security. Key figures offer congratulations and herald new opportunities under Trump's administration.
Global leaders have responded to Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States with messages of diplomacy and cooperation. Many emphasized the renewal of transatlantic and international partnerships.
Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president, praised Trump's decisive nature and the opportunity to achieve a long-term peace. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel's Prime Minister, highlighted the U.S.-Israel alliance while Kei Starmer, the British Prime Minister, reflected on the historic ties between the U.S. and the U.K.
This global perspective showcases a willingness to emphasize peace through strength, as underscored by leaders including NATO's Mark Rutte and Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan. Such responses illustrate a collective openness to engage constructively with the new U.S. administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
