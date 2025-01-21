James McHenry Appointed as Acting U.S. Attorney General

In a swift administrative move, James McHenry has been named the acting U.S. Attorney General, stepping in until President Donald Trump's nominee, Pam Bondi, secures Senate confirmation. This decision was confirmed by a Justice Department official on Monday.

During this transitional phase, former defense attorney Emil Bove will take up the post of acting deputy attorney general, providing crucial support in the department's legal operations.

The appointments come at a significant juncture for the Justice Department as it navigates the complexities of political and judicial processes under the current administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)