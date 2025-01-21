Trump's Temporary Treasury Team Unveiled
U.S. President Donald Trump appointed temporary leaders for key financial positions, including the Treasury Department, SEC, and FDIC. David Lebryk, Travis Hill, and Mark Uyeda are set to take temporary office while awaiting Senate approval for more permanent nominees, according to the White House.
In a notable move, U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday announced temporary appointments for several critical financial regulatory roles.
Among those named are David Lebryk to oversee the Treasury Department, Travis Hill as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and Mark Uyeda to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The White House revealed these changes in statements issued prior to the Senate's review of Trump's permanent nominees for these influential positions.
