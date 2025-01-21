Left Menu

Controversial Launch of 'DOGE': Advisory Group Sparks Legal Battle

President Donald Trump announces the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, co-run by Elon Musk. The group aims for sweeping federal cuts, triggering multiple lawsuits. Watchdog groups allege it violates federal advisory committee laws. History suggests similar committees often fail to produce tangible results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 02:03 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 02:03 IST
The announcement of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has caused a stir following its inauguration by U.S. President Donald Trump. Co-led by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the advisory group aims to make extensive cuts to the federal government, including the potential elimination of entire agencies.

However, the initiative has immediately faced legal challenges from numerous watchdog groups and unions. Shortly after the announcement, organizations like the National Security Counselors and the American Public Health Association filed lawsuits, claiming the arrangement breached a 1972 law that governs federal advisory committees.

While such committees are often greeted with significant publicity, their impact is historically minimal. A similar group formed in 1982 during Ronald Reagan's presidency struggled to influence governmental spending, missing deadlines and having its recommendations largely ignored.

(With inputs from agencies.)

