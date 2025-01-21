Left Menu

Tech Titans and Global Leaders at Trump's Inauguration

During Trump's inauguration, influential figures, including tech billionaires and global leaders, gathered at St. John's Church near the White House. Notable attendees included Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, and Boris Johnson, highlighting the close ties between Trump's administration and major corporate leaders.

Tech giants, foreign dignitaries, and CEOs closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump attended his inauguration ceremony. St. John's Church, often overlooked, transformed into a spectacle of significant global wealth and influence.

Among the notable attendees was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been a major financial and advisory supporter of Trump's administration. Musk has committed to leading efforts to streamline the U.S. government.

Other key figures included TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos, each representing major tech companies aligning with Trump's policies. Their presence underlines the intersection between political power and digital influence.

