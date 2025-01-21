Tech Titans and Global Leaders at Trump's Inauguration

Tech giants, foreign dignitaries, and CEOs closely aligned with U.S. President Donald Trump attended his inauguration ceremony. St. John's Church, often overlooked, transformed into a spectacle of significant global wealth and influence.

Among the notable attendees was Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has been a major financial and advisory supporter of Trump's administration. Musk has committed to leading efforts to streamline the U.S. government.

Other key figures included TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon Chairman Jeff Bezos, each representing major tech companies aligning with Trump's policies. Their presence underlines the intersection between political power and digital influence.

