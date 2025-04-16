Delhi Capitals' Thrilling Run: Porel and Patel Shine
Delhi Capitals posted a significant score of 188/5 against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match. Abishek Porel scored a composed 49, while Axar Patel added an explosive 34 runs off 13 balls. The match saw momentum swings and highlighted a challenging pitch at Feroz Shah Kotla.
Delhi Capitals set a formidable target of 188/5 in their IPL clash against Rajasthan Royals, driven by a composed innings from Abishek Porel and a fiery finish from skipper Axar Patel.
Porel, with KL Rahul, laid a solid foundation, accumulating a 63-run partnership. Patel's aggressive 34-run cameo alongside Tristan Stubbs' late surge was crucial, especially on a tricky Feroz Shah Kotla surface that offered challenges for batsmen.
Despite early promise, Delhi's start was marred by untimely dismissals, including a costly run-out. Yet, a partnership between Porel and Rahul revitalized their innings before Patel's fireworks and Stubbs' finish swung the advantage back to Delhi.
