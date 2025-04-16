Trump Administration Sues Maine Over Transgender Athlete Policy

The Trump administration has intensified its legal battle with Maine, filing a lawsuit on Wednesday against the state's refusal to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's sports. The lawsuit argues that Maine's policy contravenes Title IX, which guards against sex-based discrimination, by permitting transgender female athletes to participate.

Attorney General Pam Bondi emphasized that resources would be allocated regardless of the number of athletes affected, underscoring a larger probe into transgender policies in other states like Minnesota and California. Maine Governor Janet Mills criticized the lawsuit as an overreach, defending her state's decision as one of state rights versus federal imposition.

The lawsuit arose shortly after the federal government attempted to cut off Maine's school funding, citing similar Title IX issues. This pushback includes freezing school lunch funds and halting millions in educational grants. The conflict highlights a national debate on fairness and inclusion in sports, as well as looming political battles as Maine prepares for crucial midterm elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)