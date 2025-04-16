Left Menu

Iran Denies Connection to Swedish-Based 'Foxtrot' Gang Amid UK Sanctions

Iran has rejected allegations by the UK that it is linked to the Sweden-based Foxtrot gang, which Britain claims has conducted attacks on behalf of Tehran. The UK imposed sanctions on Foxtrot and its alleged leader, Rawa Majid. Iran criticized these claims as unfounded and detrimental to UK-Iran relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-04-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 21:31 IST
Iran firmly dismissed accusations from the British government alleging a connection between Tehran and the Sweden-based criminal gang 'Foxtrot'. The denial followed UK sanctions imposed on the group for allegedly launching attacks on Israeli and Jewish targets across Europe on behalf of Iran.

In response, the Iranian embassy in London issued a statement rejecting the claims and criticizing Britain for lacking credible evidence in this and other instances. The UK government had previously sanctioned the Foxtrot gang and its leader, Rawa Majid, with an asset freeze and travel ban.

The Iranian embassy urged the UK to abandon its 'hostile approaches' towards Iran, citing potential harm to bilateral relations. Britain's foreign office has yet to comment on the embassy's statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

