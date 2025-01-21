Left Menu

Vivek Ramaswamy Steps Down from Government Efficiency Commission

Vivek Ramaswamy is no longer part of the government efficiency commission led by President Trump. Ramaswamy, previously seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, now aims for the Ohio governorship. His departure was announced shortly after Trump took office, marking a shift in his political aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 03:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 03:33 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy Steps Down from Government Efficiency Commission
Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Country:
  • United States

Vivek Ramaswamy has officially stepped down from his role on the government efficiency commission, where he served alongside high-profile figures such as Elon Musk. His exit was confirmed just hours after President Donald Trump took office on Monday.

Ramaswamy, who earlier aimed for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is setting his sights on the governorship of Ohio. "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create the Department of Government Efficiency," said commission spokesperson Anna Kelly. "He plans to run for elected office soon, necessitating his departure due to the structure announced today."

Ramaswamy has made a name for himself through his work in hedge funds and pharmaceutical research, leveraging his Harvard and Yale education to build a lucrative career. He employs similar tactics in his political endeavors, capturing attention and support, even when his previous ventures didn't reach fruition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025