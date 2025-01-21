Vivek Ramaswamy Steps Down from Government Efficiency Commission

Vivek Ramaswamy has officially stepped down from his role on the government efficiency commission, where he served alongside high-profile figures such as Elon Musk. His exit was confirmed just hours after President Donald Trump took office on Monday.

Ramaswamy, who earlier aimed for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is setting his sights on the governorship of Ohio. "Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create the Department of Government Efficiency," said commission spokesperson Anna Kelly. "He plans to run for elected office soon, necessitating his departure due to the structure announced today."

Ramaswamy has made a name for himself through his work in hedge funds and pharmaceutical research, leveraging his Harvard and Yale education to build a lucrative career. He employs similar tactics in his political endeavors, capturing attention and support, even when his previous ventures didn't reach fruition.

