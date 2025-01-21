Left Menu

Trump's Return: A New Era of Pledges and Pardons

Donald Trump's return to presidency is marked by a series of controversial moves, including pledges to combat illegal immigration, a push for mass deportations, and the issuance of pardons. His actions have stirred national debate, as inquiries and challenges loom over his promises for a 'Golden Age'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:25 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:25 IST
Donald Trump has returned to the presidency with a flurry of pledges and actions on issues ranging from immigration to national security. During his inauguration, curiosity spiked online when he omitted the traditional use of Bibles for his oath.

Trump laid out an ambitious plan to stem illegal immigration, sparking concerns with his intentions to designate criminal cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and deploy military forces to the U.S.-Mexico border.

In his final hours in office, outgoing President Joe Biden has preemptively pardoned multiple individuals, including those under scrutiny by Trump, while Trump vows to pardon many involved in the Capitol riots. Meanwhile, the Senate confirmed Marco Rubio as the new Secretary of State.

(With inputs from agencies.)

