Taiwan and US Collaborate for a Golden Age of Shared Prosperity

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te announced plans to enhance Taiwan-US cooperation by avoiding retaliatory tariffs. Instead, Taiwan aims to start discussions on bilateral 'zero tariffs' to boost competitiveness, increase US imports, and adopt measures for a sustained golden age of shared prosperity with the United States.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:18 IST
In a bid to bolster economic ties, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te declared that Taiwan aims to avoid retaliatory tariffs against the United States.

Instead, he suggests opening bilateral discussions on zero tariffs, emphasizing the importance of maintaining Taiwan's competitive edge.

The collaborative effort aims to significantly increase US imports and adopt measures driving both nations towards a golden age of shared prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

