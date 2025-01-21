Left Menu

Trump's Climate Move: A Global Setback

President Trump plans to withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement, causing global concern. His decision mirrors actions taken in 2017 and contrasts with recent climate initiatives by predecessors. Experts highlight the economic and environmental risks associated with the decision, amid worsening climate conditions worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 05:40 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump is set to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, echoing a decision made during his first term. This move distances one of the top carbon-polluting nations from global efforts to combat climate change.

The planned exit, announced as Trump commenced his second term, revives concerns over the US's role in global climate politics. While the 2015 accord aims to limit global warming, Trump's stance poses a challenge to international cooperation.

Experts highlight the consequences on the global clean energy transition and economic growth, with many urging the US to reconsider its position amid escalating climate crises worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

