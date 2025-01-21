Trump's Climate Move: A Global Setback

President Donald Trump is set to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement, echoing a decision made during his first term. This move distances one of the top carbon-polluting nations from global efforts to combat climate change.

The planned exit, announced as Trump commenced his second term, revives concerns over the US's role in global climate politics. While the 2015 accord aims to limit global warming, Trump's stance poses a challenge to international cooperation.

Experts highlight the consequences on the global clean energy transition and economic growth, with many urging the US to reconsider its position amid escalating climate crises worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)