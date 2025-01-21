Left Menu

Trump Reinstates Cuba on U.S. Terrorism Sponsor List

President Donald Trump has reversed a recent decision made by the Biden administration, adding Cuba back to the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. This move underscores a significant policy shift and highlights the ongoing diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 05:58 IST
Trump Reinstates Cuba on U.S. Terrorism Sponsor List
President
  Country:
  United States

In a swift reversal, President Donald Trump on Monday undid the Biden administration's last-minute bid to remove Cuba from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism, the White House announced.

This decision marks a significant policy shift and suggests heightened diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and Cuba.

The move to reinstate Cuba to the list emphasizes the differing diplomatic priorities of the Trump and Biden administrations concerning Cuba.

(With inputs from agencies.)

