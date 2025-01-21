Vivek Ramaswamy Eyes Historic Run for Ohio Governor after Leading DOGE

Left Menu

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian American entrepreneur-turned-politician, is stepping down from the Department of Government Efficiency to prepare for his gubernatorial run in Ohio. After aiding the establishment of DOGE, he plans to announce his candidacy for the 2026 election, potentially becoming Ohio's first Indian American governor.

Updated: 21-01-2025 06:46 IST
Vivek Ramaswamy, a notable Indian American entrepreneur who transitioned into politics, announced his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Monday. The move signals his preparation for a gubernatorial run in Ohio, where he aims to make history as the state's first Indian American governor.

Ramaswamy confirmed his intentions through a post on X, expressing confidence in Elon Musk and the DOGE team to streamline government operations. The creation of DOGE, spearheaded by President Donald Trump following his electoral victory, was initially tasked to Musk and Ramaswamy, with the White House acknowledging Ramaswamy's critical role.

As the political landscape evolves, Ramaswamy, who previously participated in the Republican presidential primary, plans to officially announce his candidacy for the 2026 gubernatorial race. This move positions him alongside past Indian American governors like Bobby Jindal and Nikki Haley in the Republican party history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

