Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal: Controversy Reignites

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This action fulfills a campaign promise to remove the United States from what Trump describes as an 'unfair, one-sided' accord.

Trump stated that the agreement imposes economic burdens on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers, giving an advantage to leading polluters like China. By withdrawing, Trump aims to put 'America first,' arguing the country should not sacrifice its own industries while other nations continue to pollute.

The executive order instructs the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations to formally notify the withdrawal. It emphasizes not unduly burdening the U.S. with international agreements that could compromise economic growth, as Trump advocates for economic and environmental balance.

