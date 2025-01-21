Left Menu

Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal: Controversy Reignites

Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, citing economic burdens and perceived unfairness towards the U.S. This move reinstates one of his prior policies, as Joe Biden had rejoined the accord. Trump argues the agreement negatively impacts U.S. workers and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2025 06:59 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 06:59 IST
Trump's Paris Accord Withdrawal: Controversy Reignites
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This action fulfills a campaign promise to remove the United States from what Trump describes as an 'unfair, one-sided' accord.

Trump stated that the agreement imposes economic burdens on American workers, businesses, and taxpayers, giving an advantage to leading polluters like China. By withdrawing, Trump aims to put 'America first,' arguing the country should not sacrifice its own industries while other nations continue to pollute.

The executive order instructs the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations to formally notify the withdrawal. It emphasizes not unduly burdening the U.S. with international agreements that could compromise economic growth, as Trump advocates for economic and environmental balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025